Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $720,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.62. 139,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.79.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

