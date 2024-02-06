Payden & Rygel Investment Group Makes New $619,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. 1,296,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,434,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

