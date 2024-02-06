Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,952,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $86,063,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,897,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.06. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $234.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paylocity

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.