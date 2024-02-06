PC Connection (CNXN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PC Connection Price Performance
CNXN stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PC Connection
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 transportation stocks gearing up for a new rally
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.