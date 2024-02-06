PC Connection (CNXN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNXN stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95.

In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 99.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 43,306 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 278.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,444,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

