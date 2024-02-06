Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

PGC opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $463.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $135,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at $471,404.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 917,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 856,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

