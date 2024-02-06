Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $12.12

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $11.79. Pearson shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 88,729 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Get Pearson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pearson

Pearson Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pearson by 240.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.