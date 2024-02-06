Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 78.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

