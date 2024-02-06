Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $75.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFGC opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

