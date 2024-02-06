Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Reduced by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Perrigo by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

