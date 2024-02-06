Petco Health and Wellness Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,097 put options on the company. This is an increase of 113% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,926 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 135,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 91,110 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 2.5 %

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 657,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $753.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.