PGGM Investments Buys New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 212.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

