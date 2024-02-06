PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.5 %

CPB opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

