Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Trimmed by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 5.6% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,604. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

