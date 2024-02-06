Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

PM stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.