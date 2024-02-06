Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,071 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.43. 147,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $148.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.