Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading Down 4.7%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $29.98. Approximately 257,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 538,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 88.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,793 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,855,000 after buying an additional 547,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Photronics by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Photronics by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after buying an additional 460,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Photronics by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 406,071 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

