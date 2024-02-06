Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years. Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $183.35 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 446,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

