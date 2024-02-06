Piper Sandler Raises First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Price Target to $21.00

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $123.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $306,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

