Plancorp LLC Acquires 518 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,665,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

