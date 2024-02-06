Plancorp LLC Buys 14,137 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

