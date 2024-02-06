Plancorp LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.48. 152,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,434. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

