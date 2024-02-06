Plancorp LLC Has $23.10 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.87. 350,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.