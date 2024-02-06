Plancorp LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

PG traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.96. 2,038,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $159.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

