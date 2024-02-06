Plancorp LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Plancorp LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Newmont by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Newmont by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $52.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

