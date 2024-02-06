Plancorp LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. 5,562,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,170,937. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

