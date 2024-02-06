Plancorp LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.09. 1,414,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $246.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

