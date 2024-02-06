Plancorp LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,169 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,598 shares of company stock worth $11,236,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $126.36. 2,212,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,146,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.20 billion, a PE ratio of 901.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $127.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

