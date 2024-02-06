Plancorp LLC Invests $831,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,440,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,428. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

