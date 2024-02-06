Plancorp LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Plancorp LLC cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,807 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,323. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

