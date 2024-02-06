Plancorp LLC Sells 12,482 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Plancorp LLC owned 0.97% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $78,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after buying an additional 543,940 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 75,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

