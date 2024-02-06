Plancorp LLC Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,324,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.48. 353,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,945. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $330.20. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

