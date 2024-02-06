Plancorp LLC Sells 18,975 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,217,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $94,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. 246,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,096. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

