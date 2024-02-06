Plancorp LLC Sells 4,483 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Plancorp LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 109,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,297. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

