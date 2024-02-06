Platform Technology Partners Acquires 1,012 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,384,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $280,832,000 after purchasing an additional 110,688 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 44,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,251,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,064,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.14. 1,546,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,131. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $289.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $277.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $362,709,825 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

