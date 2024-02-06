Platform Technology Partners Acquires 1,369 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 246,574,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,968,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

