Platform Technology Partners Acquires 77 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of META traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.77. 10,275,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,461,127. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

