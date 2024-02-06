Platform Technology Partners Buys 1,250 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 640,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

