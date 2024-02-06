Platform Technology Partners Buys 671 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 44,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $24,367,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.22. 1,992,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $174.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

