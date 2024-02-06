Platform Technology Partners Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

