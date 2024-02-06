Platform Technology Partners Has $1.33 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. 21,079,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,531,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

