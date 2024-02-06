Platform Technology Partners Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.21. 277,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

