Platform Technology Partners Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.49. 2,919,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,913,968. The company has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15, a PEG ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.60. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

