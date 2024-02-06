Platform Technology Partners Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,053. The company has a market capitalization of $362.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $455.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

