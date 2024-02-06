Platform Technology Partners Purchases 1,028 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.38. 1,498,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,104. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

