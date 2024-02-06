Platform Technology Partners Purchases 15,437 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises 3.2% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.46. 487,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $104.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

