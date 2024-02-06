Platform Technology Partners Purchases 477 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Clorox were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.49. 336,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,665. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.75. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 245.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

