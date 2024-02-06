Platform Technology Partners Raises Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIFree Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.56% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,809,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FMHI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. 21,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,564. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

