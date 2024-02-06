Platform Technology Partners Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after buying an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,066,155,000 after purchasing an additional 339,996 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 510,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.