Platform Technology Partners Sells 96 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of 901.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,178. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

