Platform Technology Partners Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in CSX were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,736. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

